BRIEF-Good Resources Holdings expects to record an increase in profit before taxation for six months period
* Expected to record a significant increase in profit before taxation for six months period
Oct 12 (Reuters) -
HOUSECOM CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.62 3.50 Operating prft 80 mln loss 64 mln Recurring prft 62 mln loss 103 mln Net prft 13 mln loss 91 mln
NOTE - Housecom Corp is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3275.TK1.
* Expected to record a significant increase in profit before taxation for six months period
AMSTERDAM, Feb 10 Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the size of Greece's primary budget surplus, which excludes interest payments, would be one topic of discussion at a planned meeting in Brussels later on Friday.
* Chengdu Langhui, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company (as purchaser) entered into agreement with Masque