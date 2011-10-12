Pub operator Greene King comparable sales up on Christmas boost
Feb 10 Pub operator Greene King Plc said its comparable sales over the key three Christmas weeks were up 4.5 percent on strong sales growth in London.
Oct 12 (Reuters) -
ARCS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 154.34 151.19 347.00 (+2.1 pct) (+18.1 pct) (+14.3%) Operating 5.04 4.56 10.90
(+10.4 pct) (+13.7 pct) (+17.6%) Recurring 5.41 4.98 11.70 (+8.6 pct) (+13.2 pct) (+16.3%) Net
2.36 2.86 12.20
(-17.6 pct) (+21.0 pct) (+123.9%) EPS Y57.51 Y69.55 Y272.04 Annual div
Y38.00 Y38.00 -Q2 div Y19.00 Y17.00
-Q4 div Y21.00
Y19.00
NOTE - Arcs Co Ltd is a supermarket operator.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9948.TK1.
Feb 10 Pub operator Greene King Plc said its comparable sales over the key three Christmas weeks were up 4.5 percent on strong sales growth in London.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling some of its 17 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal, two banking sources and two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 10 Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to buy U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6 billion, marking its first step into baby formula, it said on Friday.