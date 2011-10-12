Oct 12 (Reuters) -
PLENUS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 61.14
61.11 130.00
(0.0 pct) (+2.0 pct) (+6.1%)
Operating 2.67 2.34 6.50
(+14.3 pct) (-18.5 pct)
(+13.1%) Recurring 2.92
2.53 6.90
(+15.7 pct) (-15.8 pct) (+14.3%) Net
555 mln 900 mln 2.20
(-38.4 pct) (-42.3 pct)
(-9.4%) EPS Y14.53
Y23.00 Y57.58 Diluted EPS
Y14.52 Y23.00
Annual div Y50.00
Y51.00
-Q2 div Y25.00 Y25.00
-Q4 div Y26.00
Y25.00
NOTE - Plenus Co Ltd operates a chain of take-out lunch
counters .
