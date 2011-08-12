Aug 12 (Reuters) -
ARISAWA MFG CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.31
9.64 16.90 34.80
(-13.8 pct) (+37.8 pct)
Operating loss 3 mln prft 29 mln loss 250 mln
prft 250 mln
Recurring 315 mln 195 mln 250 mln
1.25 (+61.6 pct)
Net 1.69
98 mln 1.60 2.45 EPS
Y48.16 Y2.82 Y45.72 Y70.01
Diluted EPS Y48.12 Y2.82
NOTE - Arisawa Mfg Co Ltd is a processor of glassfibres and
insulating resins.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5208.TK1.