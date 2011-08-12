Aug 12 (Reuters) -

ARISAWA MFG CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.31 9.64 16.90 34.80 (-13.8 pct) (+37.8 pct) Operating loss 3 mln prft 29 mln loss 250 mln prft 250 mln Recurring 315 mln 195 mln 250 mln

1.25 (+61.6 pct)

Net 1.69 98 mln 1.60 2.45 EPS Y48.16 Y2.82 Y45.72 Y70.01 Diluted EPS Y48.12 Y2.82

NOTE - Arisawa Mfg Co Ltd is a processor of glassfibres and insulating resins.

