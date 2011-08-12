BRIEF-Daea TI signs contract worth 10.87 bln won
* Says it signed a 10.87 billion won contract with Hyundai-Rotem Co, to provide Manila E&M business signal system products
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
UT HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.68 4.75 11.60 25.00 (+19.5 pct) (+21.6 pct) Operating 345 mln 390 mln 600 mln
2.00 (-11.3 pct) (+809.1 pct)
Recurring 336 mln 355 mln 585 mln 1.96 (-5.2 pct) Net
163 mln 217 mln 300 mln 1.00 (-24.7 pct) (-96.3 pct)
EPS Y800.19 Y1,023.66 Y1,509.06 Y5,104.07 Div nil nil
NOTE - UT Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations