BRIEF-Daea TI signs contract worth 10.87 bln won
* Says it signed a 10.87 billion won contract with Hyundai-Rotem Co, to provide Manila E&M business signal system products
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
REMIX POINT CO,LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 429 mln 429 mln Operating 20 mln 20 mln Recurring nil nil Net loss 2 mln prft 113 mln
NOTE - Remix Point Co,Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3825.TK1.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations