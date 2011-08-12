Aug 12 (Reuters) -

REMIX POINT CO,LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 429 mln 429 mln Operating 20 mln 20 mln Recurring nil nil Net loss 2 mln prft 113 mln

NOTE - Remix Point Co,Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3825.TK1.