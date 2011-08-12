Aug 12 (Reuters) -

GOODMAN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 14.05 13.61 (+3.2 pct) (-18.7 pct) Operating 1.22 616 mln

(+98.2 pct) (-67.7 pct) Recurring 894 mln 58 mln

(+1418.5 pct) (-94.8 pct) Net 140 mln 246 mln

(-43.2 pct) (-16.0 pct) EPS loss Y8.32 prft Y8.85 Annual div Y10.00 Y13.00 -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div Y10.00 Y13.00

NOTE - Goodman Co Ltd is a trading company dealing in disposable medical equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

