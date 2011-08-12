Aug 12 (Reuters) -
VERITE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
RESULTS RESULTS Sales 2.06
2.38 (-13.4 pct) Operating
loss 99 mln prft 33 mln
Recurring loss 110 mln prft 33 mln
Net loss 126 mln loss 32 mln
EPS loss Y5.47 loss Y1.41
NOTE - Verite Co Ltd is a major retailer of jewellery and
luxury watches.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9904.TK1.