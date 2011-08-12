Aug 12 (Reuters) -

VERITE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 2.06 2.38 (-13.4 pct) Operating

loss 99 mln prft 33 mln Recurring loss 110 mln prft 33 mln Net loss 126 mln loss 32 mln EPS loss Y5.47 loss Y1.41

NOTE - Verite Co Ltd is a major retailer of jewellery and luxury watches.

