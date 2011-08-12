BRIEF-Daea TI signs contract worth 10.87 bln won
* Says it signed a 10.87 billion won contract with Hyundai-Rotem Co, to provide Manila E&M business signal system products
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
CMK CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 18.30 22.82 38.00 87.00 (-19.8 pct) (+24.4 pct) Operating loss 452 mln loss 406 mln loss 500 mln prft 1.50 Recurring loss 762 mln loss 798 mln loss 1.00 prft 600 mln Net loss 866 mln loss 802 mln loss 1.10 prft 500 mln EPS loss Y14.76 loss Y13.65 loss Y18.72
prft Y8.51
NOTE - CMK Corp is a major printed circuit board maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6958.TK1.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations