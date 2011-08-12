Aug 12 (Reuters) -
J-HOLDINGS CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 457 mln
391 mln 731 mln
(+17.0 pct) (+17.0 pct) (-15.9%)
Operating loss 7 mln loss 29 mln prft 18 mln
Recurring loss 6 mln loss 26 mln
prft 22 mln
(+1782.2%) Net loss
5 mln loss 25 mln prft 22 mln
(+145.8%)
EPS loss Y448.98 loss Y1,897.99 prft Y1,661.52
Shares 13,327 13,327
Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - J-Holdings Corp operates a franchise of real-estate
agency.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2721.TK1.