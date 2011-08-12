Aug 12 (Reuters) -

J-HOLDINGS CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 457 mln 391 mln 731 mln (+17.0 pct) (+17.0 pct) (-15.9%) Operating loss 7 mln loss 29 mln prft 18 mln

Recurring loss 6 mln loss 26 mln prft 22 mln

(+1782.2%) Net loss 5 mln loss 25 mln prft 22 mln

(+145.8%)

EPS loss Y448.98 loss Y1,897.99 prft Y1,661.52

Shares 13,327 13,327

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - J-Holdings Corp operates a franchise of real-estate agency.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2721.TK1.