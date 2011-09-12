Sept 12 (Reuters) -
CREST INVESTMENTS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
14.77 16.74
(-11.8 pct) (+14.0 pct)
Operating loss 94 mln prft 125 mln
Recurring loss 251 mln loss 60 mln Net
loss 1.53 loss 567 mln EPS
loss Y195.25 loss Y72.74 Annual div
nil nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil nil
NOTE - Crest Investments Co Ltd sells confectionary and
bread online and is a
developer of computer systems *Investment Organization of
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Co Ltd. .
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2318.TK1.