Aug 12 (Reuters) -

TOKYO SEIMITSU CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 13.57 8.76 30.70 54.50 (+54.9 pct) (+110.4 pct) Operating 2.47 580 mln 4.70

7.00 (+325.4 pct)

Recurring 2.61 280 mln 4.60 6.60 (+829.4 pct) Net

2.36 734 mln 4.40 6.20 (+220.7 pct)

EPS Y57.15 Y17.82 Y106.75 Y150.42 Diluted EPS Y57.09 Y17.80

NOTE - Tokyo Seimitsu Co Ltd is a producer semiconductor-manufacturing systems.

