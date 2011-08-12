BRIEF-Daea TI signs contract worth 10.87 bln won
* Says it signed a 10.87 billion won contract with Hyundai-Rotem Co, to provide Manila E&M business signal system products
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
TOKYO SEIMITSU CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 13.57 8.76 30.70 54.50 (+54.9 pct) (+110.4 pct) Operating 2.47 580 mln 4.70
7.00 (+325.4 pct)
Recurring 2.61 280 mln 4.60 6.60 (+829.4 pct) Net
2.36 734 mln 4.40 6.20 (+220.7 pct)
EPS Y57.15 Y17.82 Y106.75 Y150.42 Diluted EPS Y57.09 Y17.80
NOTE - Tokyo Seimitsu Co Ltd is a producer semiconductor-manufacturing systems.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations