Jan 12 (Reuters) -

MEDIA FIVE CO

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 441 mln 445 mln Operating loss 18 mln loss 12 mln Recurring loss 12 mln loss 9 mln Net loss 17 mln loss 11 mln

NOTE - Media Five Co is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3824.TK1.