Aug 12 (Reuters) -
TYK CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.34
4.95 10.00 19.70
(+7.8 pct) (+55.5 pct)
Operating 651 mln 439 mln 900 mln
1.30 (+48.4 pct)
Recurring 699 mln
375 mln 900 mln 1.30 (+86.0
pct) Net
400 mln 264 mln 500 mln
700 mln
(+51.4 pct) (+341.5 pct)
EPS Y8.92 Y5.89
Y11.12 Y15.57
NOTE - TYK Corp manufactures firebricks mainly for the
steel industry.
