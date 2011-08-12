Aug 12 (Reuters) -
NISHIKAWA KEISOKU CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
June 30,2011 June 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 27.00 yen 25.00 yen
-Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Nishikawa Keisoku Co Ltd is a wholesaler of
measuring equipment. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2
will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4
to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7500.TK1.