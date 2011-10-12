Oct 12 (Reuters) -
HUB CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.32
3.29 6.60
(+1.0 pct) (+17.6 pct) (+3.1%)
Operating 321 mln 241 mln 441 mln
(+33.3 pct) (+95.2 pct)
(+26.9%) Recurring 323 mln
244 mln 440 mln (+32.1
pct) (+91.4 pct) (+24.2%) Net
147 mln 136 mln 200 mln
(+8.2 pct) (+92.9 pct)
(+0.1%) EPS Y11,869.72
Y10,972.02 Y16,065.55 Shares
12,449 12,449
Annual div Y5,300.00
Y4,700.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y4,700.00
Y5,300.00
NOTE - Hub Co Ltd operates an English-style pub chain.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
