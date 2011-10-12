Oct 12 (Reuters) -

HUB CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.32 3.29 6.60 (+1.0 pct) (+17.6 pct) (+3.1%) Operating 321 mln 241 mln 441 mln

(+33.3 pct) (+95.2 pct) (+26.9%) Recurring 323 mln 244 mln 440 mln (+32.1 pct) (+91.4 pct) (+24.2%) Net

147 mln 136 mln 200 mln

(+8.2 pct) (+92.9 pct) (+0.1%) EPS Y11,869.72 Y10,972.02 Y16,065.55 Shares 12,449 12,449 Annual div Y5,300.00

Y4,700.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y4,700.00 Y5,300.00

NOTE - Hub Co Ltd operates an English-style pub chain.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

