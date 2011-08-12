Aug 12 (Reuters) -

FAVORINA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 334 mln 511 mln 930 mln 2.10 (-34.5 pct) (-25.9 pct) Operating loss 75 mln loss 16 mln loss 56 mln prft 50 mln Recurring loss 75 mln loss 16 mln loss 56 mln prft 50 mln Net loss 76 mln loss 39 mln loss 58 mln prft 30 mln EPS loss Y167.24 loss Y85.13 loss Y126.35 prft Y65.24

NOTE - Favorina Co Ltd was formed in December 2003 by taking over shares of IT consulting company Site Design.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

