Aug 12 (Reuters) -
FAVORINA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 334 mln
511 mln 930 mln 2.10
(-34.5 pct) (-25.9 pct)
Operating loss 75 mln loss 16 mln loss 56 mln
prft 50 mln
Recurring loss 75 mln loss 16 mln loss 56 mln
prft 50 mln
Net loss 76 mln loss 39 mln loss 58 mln
prft 30 mln
EPS loss Y167.24 loss Y85.13 loss Y126.35
prft Y65.24
NOTE - Favorina Co Ltd was formed in December 2003 by
taking over shares of IT consulting company Site Design.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3726.TK1.