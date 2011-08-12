Aug 12 (Reuters) -

REMIX POINT CO,LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 219 mln 219 mln Operating loss 3 mln loss 3 mln Recurring loss 23 mln loss 23 mln Net loss 23 mln prft 92 mln

NOTE - Remix Point Co,Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3825.TK1.