Aug 12 (Reuters) -

TAKAKITA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.19 1.35 2.90 5.20 (-11.5 pct) (-29.9 pct) Operating 51 mln 87 mln 180 mln

260 mln

(-40.9 pct) (-69.3 pct)

Recurring 61 mln 92 mln

190 mln 270 mln

(-33.7 pct) (-68.5 pct)

Net 38 mln 41 mln

110 mln 150 mln

(-5.8 pct) (-83.6 pct)

EPS Y3.35 Y3.59

Y9.54 Y13.01

NOTE - Takakita Co Ltd is a general maker of agricultural equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

