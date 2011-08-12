Aug 12 (Reuters) -
TAKAKITA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.19
1.35 2.90 5.20
(-11.5 pct) (-29.9 pct)
Operating 51 mln 87 mln 180 mln
260 mln
(-40.9 pct) (-69.3 pct)
Recurring 61 mln 92 mln
190 mln 270 mln
(-33.7 pct) (-68.5 pct)
Net 38 mln 41 mln
110 mln 150 mln
(-5.8 pct) (-83.6 pct)
EPS Y3.35 Y3.59
Y9.54 Y13.01
NOTE - Takakita Co Ltd is a general maker of agricultural
equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
