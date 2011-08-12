Aug 12 (Reuters) -
AIR WATER INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 117.07
113.45 235.00 500.00
(+3.2 pct) (+13.2 pct)
Operating 7.32 7.46 12.30
32.00 (-1.8 pct) (+15.4 pct)
Recurring 7.97
8.07 12.80 33.50
(-1.3 pct) (+26.7 pct) Net
5.01 4.17 8.50
17.50 (+20.0 pct) (+39.4 pct)
EPS Y26.12
Y21.67 Y44.32 Y91.25
Diluted EPS Y25.63 Y21.11
NOTE - Air Water Inc is an oxygen maker.
