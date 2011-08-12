Qatar's United Development Company Q4 profit rises 81 pct
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
CENTRAL GENERAL DEVELOPMENT CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.17 5.85 8.20 17.30 (-45.7 pct) (-29.7 pct) Operating loss 215 mln loss 520 mln prft 600 mln prft 650 mln Recurring loss 287 mln loss 607 mln prft 450 mln prft 350 mln Net loss 307 mln loss 1.45 prft 400 mln prft 300 mln EPS loss Y39.67 loss Y187.63 prft Y51.67 prft Y38.75
NOTE - Central General Development Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3238.TK1.
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting messages from the White House have left U.S. brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.