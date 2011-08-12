BRIEF-Park Systems to pay annual dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
SEIKOH GIKEN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.21 1.19 2.64 5.43 (+1.9 pct) (+13.4 pct) Operating loss 25 mln loss 99 mln loss 70 mln loss 70 mln Recurring loss 10 mln loss 100 mln prft 20 mln prft 120 mln Net prft 9 mln loss 260 mln prft 10 mln prft 60 mln EPS prft Y0.99 loss Y28.50 prft Y1.09
prft Y6.56
NOTE - Seikoh Giken Co Ltd is a parts maker for optic communications.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6834.TK1.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations
MANILA, Feb 8 The Philippine central bank said on Wednesday it will start regulating operators of virtual currencies to protect financial consumers and rein in risks like money laundering and terrorism financing.