Aug 12 (Reuters) -
MANDARAKE INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
6.16 5.99 8.19
(+2.8 pct) (+5.1 pct)
Operating 543 mln 522 mln 641 mln
(+4.1 pct) (+73.7 pct)
Recurring 460 mln 443 mln 517 mln
(+3.7 pct) (+109.3 pct)
Net 240 mln 259 mln 272 mln
(-7.2 pct) (+121.1 pct)
EPS Y218.19 Y235.12 Y247.01
NOTE - Mandarake Inc operates a second-hand bookstore
chain specialising in cartoons.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2652.TK1.