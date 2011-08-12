Aug 12 (Reuters) -

MANDARAKE INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

6.16 5.99 8.19

(+2.8 pct) (+5.1 pct) Operating 543 mln 522 mln 641 mln

(+4.1 pct) (+73.7 pct) Recurring 460 mln 443 mln 517 mln

(+3.7 pct) (+109.3 pct) Net 240 mln 259 mln 272 mln

(-7.2 pct) (+121.1 pct) EPS Y218.19 Y235.12 Y247.01

NOTE - Mandarake Inc operates a second-hand bookstore chain specialising in cartoons.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

