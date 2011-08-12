Aug 12 (Reuters) -

NANOCARRIER CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4 mln 10 mln 115 mln 440 mln

(-57.0 pct) (+42.1 pct)

Operating loss 153 mln loss 145 mln loss 338 mln loss 512 mln Recurring loss 154 mln loss 145 mln loss 339 mln loss 514 mln Net loss 155 mln loss 145 mln loss 340 mln loss 516 mln EPS loss Y698.63 loss Y1,122.02 loss Y1,525.47 loss Y2,309.93

NOTE - NanoCarrier Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

