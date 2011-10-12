Oct 12 (Reuters) -

KAWASAKI GEOLOGICAL ENGINEERING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

4.17 4.52 6.75

(-7.8 pct) (+8.2 pct) Operating loss 455 mln loss 404 mln prft 100 mln Recurring loss 443 mln loss 366 mln prft 130 mln Net loss 297 mln loss 252 mln prft 50 mln EPS loss Y67.38 loss Y56.37 prft Y11.33

NOTE - Kawasaki Geological Engineering Co Ltd is an engineering company specialising in geological survey.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

