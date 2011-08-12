Aug 12 (Reuters) -

UL SYSTEMS INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.10 990 mln Operating 100 mln 50 mln Recurring 100 mln 50 mln Net 45 mln 20 mln

NOTE - UL Systems Inc provides comprehensive consulting services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3798.TK1.