Sept 12 (Reuters) -
TAIYO KISOKOGYO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012
Jan 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.47
4.49 9.58
(-0.5 pct) (+34.0 pct) (-0.1%)
Operating 334 mln 208 mln 356 mln
(+60.3 pct) (+666.4 pct)
(-14.4%) Recurring 349 mln
229 mln 386 mln (+52.4
pct) (+434.5 pct) (-12.7%) Net
203 mln 118 mln 210 mln
(+72.6 pct) (+415.8 pct)
(-13.9%) EPS Y51.76
Y29.69 Y53.04 Shares 4
mln 4 mln Annual div
Y12.50
Y12.50
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y12.50
Y12.50
NOTE - Taiyo Kisokogyo Co Ltd is an engineering company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1758.TK1.