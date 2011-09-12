Sept 12 (Reuters) -

TAIYO KISOKOGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.47 4.49 9.58 (-0.5 pct) (+34.0 pct) (-0.1%) Operating 334 mln 208 mln 356 mln

(+60.3 pct) (+666.4 pct) (-14.4%) Recurring 349 mln 229 mln 386 mln (+52.4 pct) (+434.5 pct) (-12.7%) Net

203 mln 118 mln 210 mln

(+72.6 pct) (+415.8 pct) (-13.9%) EPS Y51.76 Y29.69 Y53.04 Shares 4 mln 4 mln Annual div

Y12.50 Y12.50 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y12.50

Y12.50

NOTE - Taiyo Kisokogyo Co Ltd is an engineering company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

