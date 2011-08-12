Aug 12 (Reuters) -

MITANI CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 92.14 82.94 175.00 365.00 (+11.1 pct) (+14.1 pct) Operating 2.47 2.00 3.50

8.00 (+23.5 pct) (+30.4 pct)

Recurring 2.73 2.21 3.80 8.50 (+23.4 pct) (+26.0 pct) Net

1.40 1.25 1.70 4.30 (+11.7 pct) (+45.0 pct)

EPS Y50.71 Y45.36 Y61.73 Y156.14

NOTE - Mitani Corp is a trading company specialising in building materials and fuel.

