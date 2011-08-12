Aug 12 (Reuters) -
MITANI CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 92.14
82.94 175.00 365.00
(+11.1 pct) (+14.1 pct)
Operating 2.47 2.00 3.50
8.00 (+23.5 pct) (+30.4 pct)
Recurring 2.73
2.21 3.80 8.50
(+23.4 pct) (+26.0 pct) Net
1.40 1.25 1.70
4.30 (+11.7 pct) (+45.0 pct)
EPS Y50.71
Y45.36 Y61.73 Y156.14
NOTE - Mitani Corp is a trading company specialising in
building materials and fuel.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
