BRIEF-Daea TI signs contract worth 10.87 bln won
* Says it signed a 10.87 billion won contract with Hyundai-Rotem Co, to provide Manila E&M business signal system products
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
FORVAL CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.90 7.93 17.00 33.00 (-0.5 pct) (+0.5 pct) Operating 20 mln 96 mln 250 mln
700 mln
(-79.0 pct)
Recurring 38 mln 101 mln
240 mln 700 mln
(-61.8 pct)
Net prft 4 mln loss 4 mln prft 120 mln prft 350 mln EPS prft Y0.34 loss Y0.36 prft Y8.85 prft Y25.80
NOTE - Forval Corp sells telephones.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations