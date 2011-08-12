Aug 12 (Reuters) -
TAKAMIZAWA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
June 30,2011 June 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 4.50 yen 2.50 yen
NOTE - Takamizawa Co Ltd manufacturers construction
materials. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in
most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the
second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in
2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
