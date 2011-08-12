Aug 12 (Reuters) -

HIKAKU.COM CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 779 mln 933 mln 807 mln

324 mln

(-16.6 pct) (+112.6 pct) (+3.6%)

(-26.3%) Operating 142 mln 242 mln 65 mln

10 mln

(-41.1 pct) (-54.1%)

(-88.7%) Recurring 150 mln 251 mln 72 mln

13 mln

(-40.0 pct) (-52.0%)

(-85.7%) Net loss 49 mln prft 124 mln prft 23 mln

loss 9 mln EPS loss Y1,533.18 prft Y3,839.14 prft Y715.25 loss Y283.41 EPS Y3,838.08

Annual div nil nil

nil -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - Hikaku.com Corp operates a Web site comparing various services offered by companies, from credit cards to airline tickets.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2477.TK1.