BRIEF-Park Systems to pay annual dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
LITE-ON JAPAN LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
June 30,2011 June 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.11 10.32 Operating 101 mln 167 mln Recurring 104 mln 141 mln Net 83 mln 105 mln
NOTE - Lite-On Japan Ltd sells electronic products produced by Taiwan's Lite-One group. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2703.TK1.
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations
MANILA, Feb 8 The Philippine central bank said on Wednesday it will start regulating operators of virtual currencies to protect financial consumers and rein in risks like money laundering and terrorism financing.