Oct 12 (Reuters) -

TOMEN DEVICES CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to

Sept 30,2011

LATEST

FORECAST Sales 80.00 Operating 1.98 Recurring 2.30 Net 1.36 NOTE - Tomen Devices Corp is a wholesaler of chips and parts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2737.TK1.