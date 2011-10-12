Oct 12 (Reuters) -
TOMEN DEVICES CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to
Sept 30,2011
LATEST
FORECAST Sales 80.00 Operating 1.98 Recurring 2.30 Net 1.36 NOTE - Tomen Devices Corp is a wholesaler of chips and parts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2737.TK1.
Next In Technology, Media and Telecommunications
BRIEF-Yuhua Energy expects to record net profit for year ended 31 Dec 2016
* expected to record a net profit for year ended 31 december 2016
BRIEF-Sygnity Q1 2016/2017 net profit shrinks to 214,000 zlotys
* Said on Thursday that its Q1 2016/2017 revenue was 119.5 million zlotys ($29.61 million) versus 139.8 million zlotys a year ago