Oct 12 (Reuters) -
SAMANTHA THAVASA JAPAN LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 14.84 15.20 Operating 465 mln 460 mln Recurring 447 mln 430 mln Net 330 mln 200 mln
NOTE - Samantha Thavasa Japan Limited is involved in handbag and jewelry business. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7829.TK1.
