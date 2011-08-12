Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q4 swings to profit
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
HARAKOSAN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.55 4.70 Operating loss 90 mln prft 250 mln Recurring loss 270 mln prft 100 mln Net loss 135 mln prft 97 mln
NOTE - Harakosan Co Ltd is a regional condominium developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8894.TK1.
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
MUMBAI, Feb 8 India's National Stock Exchange named Vikram Limaye, CEO of IDFC Ltd, as its new chief executive and managing director, the infrastructure financier said on Wednesday.
* Says NSE board approved appointment of Vikram Limaye, managing director & CEO of IDFC Limited as the managing director & CEO of exchange Source text: http://bit.ly/2lojVIO Further company coverage: