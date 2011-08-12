Aug 12 (Reuters) -

HARAKOSAN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.55 4.70 Operating loss 90 mln prft 250 mln Recurring loss 270 mln prft 100 mln Net loss 135 mln prft 97 mln

NOTE - Harakosan Co Ltd is a regional condominium developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8894.TK1.