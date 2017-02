Aug 12 (Reuters) -

TAKAMISAWA CYBERNETICS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.30 1.13 3.40 10.50 (+14.8 pct) (-10.2 pct) Operating loss 360 mln loss 326 mln loss 500 mln prft 290 mln Recurring loss 379 mln loss 343 mln loss 550 mln prft 200 mln Net loss 242 mln loss 263 mln loss 400 mln prft 260 mln EPS loss Y27.01 loss Y29.31 loss Y44.48 prft Y28.91

NOTE - Takamisawa Cybernetics Co Ltd makes and sells electronic controlling equipment.

