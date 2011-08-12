Aug 12 (Reuters) -
YOKOHAMA REITO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
91.02 90.77 122.82
(+0.3 pct) (+9.4 pct)
Operating 3.76 3.15 4.44
(+19.4 pct) (+286.2 pct)
Recurring 3.86 3.39 4.51
(+13.7 pct) (+211.5 pct) Net
1.60 1.68 1.79
(-4.8 pct) (+179.7 pct) EPS
Y30.90 Y32.45 Y34.59
NOTE - Yokohama Reito Co Ltd is a cold storage company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
