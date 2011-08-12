Qatar's United Development Company Q4 profit rises 81 pct
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
SONY FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 256.81 240.55 497.00 1.02 trln
(+6.8 pct) (-3.1 pct)
Recurring 19.35 19.56 27.00 59.00 (-1.1 pct) (-10.8 pct) Net 10.88 10.37 13.00 29.00
(+4.9 pct) (-17.1 pct)
EPS Y25.02 Y23.84 Y29.89 Y66.67
NOTE - Sony Financial Holdings Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8729.TK1.
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting messages from the White House have left U.S. brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.