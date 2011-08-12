Aug 12 (Reuters) -

MABUCHI MOTOR CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 38.90 41.79 82.50 (-6.9 pct) (+43.4 pct) (-0.3%) Operating 1.85 3.79 3.50

(-51.3 pct) (-47.2%) Recurring 3.26 4.44 5.00 (-26.5 pct) (-34.1%) Net

2.25 3.18 3.30

(-29.2 pct) (+16.8 pct) (-37.3%) EPS Y64.29 Y90.85 Y94.19 Annual div

Y100.00 Y100.00 -Q2 div Y50.00 Y50.00

-Q4 div Y50.00

Y50.00

NOTE - Mabuchi Motor Co Ltd holds a major share in the global market of small motors.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6592.TK1.