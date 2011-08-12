Aug 12 (Reuters) -
MABUCHI MOTOR CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 38.90
41.79 82.50
(-6.9 pct) (+43.4 pct) (-0.3%)
Operating 1.85 3.79 3.50
(-51.3 pct)
(-47.2%) Recurring 3.26
4.44 5.00
(-26.5 pct) (-34.1%) Net
2.25 3.18 3.30
(-29.2 pct) (+16.8 pct)
(-37.3%) EPS Y64.29
Y90.85 Y94.19 Annual div
Y100.00 Y100.00
-Q2 div Y50.00 Y50.00
-Q4 div Y50.00
Y50.00
NOTE - Mabuchi Motor Co Ltd holds a major share in the
global market of small motors.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6592.TK1.