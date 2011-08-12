Aug 12 (Reuters) -

KOBE DIESEL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.89 3.31 6.91 13.91 (+17.6 pct) (-15.1 pct) Operating prft 293 mln prft 196 mln prft 28 mln loss 199 mln

(+48.9 pct) (-40.1 pct)

Recurring prft 295 mln prft 195 mln prft 23 mln loss 208 mln

(+51.1 pct) (-40.9 pct)

Net 316 mln 90 mln

141 mln 10 mln

(+248.8 pct) (-59.0 pct)

EPS Y11.33 Y3.25

Y5.04 Y0.36

NOTE - Kobe Diesel Co Ltd makes diesel ship engines.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

