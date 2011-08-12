Aug 12 (Reuters) -
KOBE DIESEL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.89
3.31 6.91 13.91
(+17.6 pct) (-15.1 pct)
Operating prft 293 mln prft 196 mln prft 28 mln
loss 199 mln
(+48.9 pct) (-40.1 pct)
Recurring prft 295 mln prft 195 mln
prft 23 mln loss 208 mln
(+51.1 pct) (-40.9 pct)
Net 316 mln 90 mln
141 mln 10 mln
(+248.8 pct) (-59.0 pct)
EPS Y11.33 Y3.25
Y5.04 Y0.36
NOTE - Kobe Diesel Co Ltd makes diesel ship engines.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6016.TK1.