BRIEF-Park Systems to pay annual dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
DENKI KOGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 14.50 15.00 Operating loss 850 mln loss 300 mln Recurring loss 700 mln loss 200 mln Net loss 850 mln loss 300 mln
NOTE - Denki Kog
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations
MANILA, Feb 8 The Philippine central bank said on Wednesday it will start regulating operators of virtual currencies to protect financial consumers and rein in risks like money laundering and terrorism financing.