Aug 12 (Reuters) -

VOLTAGE INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 6.35 4.44 7.80

3.50 (+43.1 pct) (+29.3 pct)

(+22.9%) (+21.7%) Operating 766 mln 546 mln 800 mln

180 mln

(+40.2 pct) (+77.2 pct) (+4.4%)

(-51.9%) Recurring 761 mln 543 mln 798 mln

179 mln

(+40.0 pct) (+78.7 pct) (+4.8%)

(-52.1%) Net 444 mln 328 mln 472 mln

105 mln

(+35.2 pct) (+93.8 pct) (+6.5%)

(-51.0%) EPS Y100.05 Y258.48 Y96.08

Y21.52 Diluted EPS Y95.26 Y257.60

Shares 5 mln 1 mln Annual div Y38.00 nil Y19.00 -Q2 div

Y15.00 nil nil

-Q4 div Y23.00 nil Y19.00

NOTE - Voltage Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3639.TK1.