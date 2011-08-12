UPDATE 1-Oil prices slump on bloated U.S. fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Chinese oil demand growth also falters amid economic slowdown
TAIHEIYO KOUHATSU INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.60 5.89 15.00 32.00 (+12.0 pct) (+20.9 pct) Operating 230 mln 116 mln 300 mln
700 mln
(+98.1 pct) (+11.1 pct)
Recurring 278 mln 190 mln
400 mln 800 mln
(+46.3 pct) (+43.8 pct)
Net 591 mln 214 mln
500 mln 500 mln
(+175.5 pct)
EPS Y8.72 Y3.17
Y7.37 Y7.37
NOTE - Taiheiyo Kouhatsu Inc is engaged in real estate sale.
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.