Aug 12 (Reuters) -

TAIHEIYO KOUHATSU INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.60 5.89 15.00 32.00 (+12.0 pct) (+20.9 pct) Operating 230 mln 116 mln 300 mln

700 mln

(+98.1 pct) (+11.1 pct)

Recurring 278 mln 190 mln

400 mln 800 mln

(+46.3 pct) (+43.8 pct)

Net 591 mln 214 mln

500 mln 500 mln

(+175.5 pct)

EPS Y8.72 Y3.17

Y7.37 Y7.37

NOTE - Taiheiyo Kouhatsu Inc is engaged in real estate sale.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8835.TK1.