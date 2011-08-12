Aug 12 (Reuters) -

INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 23.36 15.81 47.50 100.00 (+47.7 pct) (-0.1 pct) Operating 915 mln 266 mln 2.00

6.30 (+244.2 pct) (-24.3 pct)

Pretax 865 mln 279 mln 1.70 5.60 (+210.0 pct) (-6.9 pct) Net

512 mln 247 mln 1.00 3.40 (+107.4 pct) (+36.8 pct)

EPS Y2,527.41 Y1,219.31 Y4,933.79 Y16,774.88 Diluted EPS Y2,527.41 Y1,219.31

NOTE - Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet access service. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

