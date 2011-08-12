Aug 12 (Reuters) -
SANKO MARKETING FOODS CO. LTD.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 24.31 26.29 26.60
13.00 (-7.6 pct) (+4.6 pct)
(+9.4%) (+2.4%)
Operating 2.41 2.59 2.50
1.30 (-7.0 pct) (+8.6 pct)
(+3.6%) (+2.4%)
Recurring 2.22 2.55 2.45
1.28 (-12.9 pct) (+5.3 pct)
(+10.2%) (+8.4%)
Net 606 mln 1.22 1.10
530 mln
(-50.3 pct) (+13.8 pct) (+81.4%)
(+54.1%)
EPS Y4,214.34 Y8,481.43 Y7,645.79
Y3,683.88
Shares 143,870 143,870
Annual div Y1,600.00 Y1,600.00
Y1,600.00 -Q2 div Y800.00
Y800.00 Y800.00 -Q4 div
Y800.00 Y800.00 Y800.00
NOTE - Sanko Marketing Foods Co. Ltd. is a restaurant chain
operator.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
