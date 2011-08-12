Aug 12 (Reuters) -

SANKO MARKETING FOODS CO. LTD.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 24.31 26.29 26.60

13.00 (-7.6 pct) (+4.6 pct)

(+9.4%) (+2.4%) Operating 2.41 2.59 2.50

1.30 (-7.0 pct) (+8.6 pct)

(+3.6%) (+2.4%) Recurring 2.22 2.55 2.45

1.28 (-12.9 pct) (+5.3 pct)

(+10.2%) (+8.4%) Net 606 mln 1.22 1.10

530 mln

(-50.3 pct) (+13.8 pct) (+81.4%)

(+54.1%) EPS Y4,214.34 Y8,481.43 Y7,645.79

Y3,683.88 Shares 143,870 143,870

Annual div Y1,600.00 Y1,600.00 Y1,600.00 -Q2 div Y800.00 Y800.00 Y800.00 -Q4 div Y800.00 Y800.00 Y800.00

NOTE - Sanko Marketing Foods Co. Ltd. is a restaurant chain operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

