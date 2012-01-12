UPDATE 5-New nuclear-capable missile test a success, North Korea says
* US, S.Korea, Japan seek urgent UN meeting on test - US official
SEOUL, Feb 13 A missile fired by North Korea on Sunday used a "cold eject" launch system, where the missile is initially propelled by compressed gas before its rocket engine ignites, South Korea's military said on Monday.