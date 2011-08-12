BRIEF-Park Systems to pay annual dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
OK WAVE
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
1.52 1.33
(+13.6 pct) (-3.4 pct) Operating 132 mln 72 mln
(+82.7 pct) (+3.6 pct) Recurring 134 mln 74 mln
(+80.6 pct) (+206.9 pct) Net
109 mln 37 mln
(+191.6 pct) EPS
Y1,268.31 Y435.31 Diluted EPS Y1,260.05 Y431.99 Annual div Y250.00 nil Y250.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y250.00 nil Y250.00
NOTE - OK Wave is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3808.TK1.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations
MANILA, Feb 8 The Philippine central bank said on Wednesday it will start regulating operators of virtual currencies to protect financial consumers and rein in risks like money laundering and terrorism financing.