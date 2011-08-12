Aug 12 (Reuters) -

OK WAVE

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

1.52 1.33

(+13.6 pct) (-3.4 pct) Operating 132 mln 72 mln

(+82.7 pct) (+3.6 pct) Recurring 134 mln 74 mln

(+80.6 pct) (+206.9 pct) Net

109 mln 37 mln

(+191.6 pct) EPS

Y1,268.31 Y435.31 Diluted EPS Y1,260.05 Y431.99 Annual div Y250.00 nil Y250.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y250.00 nil Y250.00

NOTE - OK Wave is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

