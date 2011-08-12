Qatar's United Development Company Q4 profit rises 81 pct
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
DREAMVISOR HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 634 mln 831 mln 616 mln
270 mln
(-23.6 pct) (-15.8 pct) (-3.0%)
(-22.9%) Operating loss 94 mln loss 67 mln loss 52 mln loss 68 mln Recurring loss 102 mln loss 65 mln loss 28 mln loss 56 mln Net loss 198 mln loss 28 mln loss 30 mln loss 57 mln EPS loss Y22,263.56 loss Y3,239.52 loss Y3,358.71 loss Y6,381.55 Annual div nil Y310.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil Y310.00
NOTE - Dreamvisor Holdings Inc is an online distributor of financial news..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3772.TK1.
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting messages from the White House have left U.S. brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.