UPDATE 4-Phosagro's main shareholder raises $252 mln from share offer
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
Dec 12 (Reuters) -
IHARA CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 18.88 18.00 Operating 1.60 1.20 Recurring 1.89 1.40 Net 1.38 900 mln
NOTE - Ihara Chemical Industry Co Ltd makes organic chemical intermediates and agrochemicals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4989.TK1.
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
Feb 9 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic packaging and food service products, for up to 511 million pounds ($640 million) to expand outside Europe.
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)