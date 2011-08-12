Aug 12 (Reuters) -
CROWD GATE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 190 mln
258 mln 460 mln
(-26.6 pct) (-15.2 pct) (-9.2%)
Operating loss 58 mln loss 38 mln loss 96 mln
Recurring loss 61 mln loss 40 mln
loss 101 mln Net loss 63 mln
loss 41 mln loss 104 mln EPS loss
Y833.68 loss Y906.82 loss Y1,365.58 Shares
76,657 76,657
Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Crowd Gate Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
