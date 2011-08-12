Aug 12 (Reuters) -

CROWD GATE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 190 mln 258 mln 460 mln (-26.6 pct) (-15.2 pct) (-9.2%) Operating loss 58 mln loss 38 mln loss 96 mln

Recurring loss 61 mln loss 40 mln loss 101 mln Net loss 63 mln loss 41 mln loss 104 mln EPS loss Y833.68 loss Y906.82 loss Y1,365.58 Shares

76,657 76,657

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Crowd Gate Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2140.TK1.